Abando, Anyang stretch win streak to six as Belangel's Daegu triumph

RHENZ Abando took a bit of a back seat yet Anyang KGC still stretched their win streak to six with a 92-82 victory over Suwon KT SonicBoom on Thursday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Suwon KT Arena.

The former NCAA MVP churned out nine points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block to help his side stay atop the standings at 14-3.

Omari Spellman led Anyang with 23 points and 10 boards, as Byun Jun Hhyung got 16 points in the triumph.

SJ Belangel was also solid off the bench in Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' 92-71 rout of Jeonju KCC Egis at Daegu Gymnasium.

The former Ateneo playmaker was a spark with his nine points and three steals in 13 minutes in Pegasus' second straight win.

His solid play backed up Jeon Hyun Woo, who had 24 points from six treys, and Shin Seung Min, who added 21 from five three-pointers, as Daegu rose to a 5-9 slate.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Jeonju with 20 points as Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) was held to just seven points and seven boards in the loss.

Meanwhile, Changwon LG Sakers saw their three-game win run end in a 75-70 loss to Seoul Samsung Thunders at Jamsil Arena on Wednesday.

Justin Gutang only had six points, two assists, and one rebound in 14 minutes of play as Changwon dropped to 8-6.