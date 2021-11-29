PSC sets December 15 deadline for EJ Obiena-Patafa mediation

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PC) has set a December 15 deadline for EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) to submit to mediation over a messy dispute over alleged non-payment of the pole vaulter's foreign coach.

The PSC set the deadline following an emergency board meeting on Monday, urging the two parties to treat the matter with urgency following delays in the signing by the two warring parties of the Mediation Submission Agreement last November 25.

PSC chairman William Ramirez said mediation will be beneficial to both parties who have been at odds over the salaries of Obiena’s coach Vitaly Petrov.

“Again, my role is to facilitate communication between the parties, not to decide who is right or wrong. Mediation is the best option for now so the parties can reconcile, open communication lines and continue the work that needs to be done.” Ramirez said.

"The parties owe it to the government and the Filipino people to resolve the issues amicably. A failed mediation will be detrimental to both parties," he said. “As an elder of the Philippine sports community, I am asking them to submit to mediation for their mutual benefit."

The Philippine Olympic Committee ethics committee chaired by rowing chief Patrick Gregorio, meanwhile, has also convened to investigate the matter headed by POC legal chief Wharton Chan, with Gerry Alquiros of bridge and Ernesto Echauz of sailing as members,

The POC committee has already communicated with both Obiena and Patafa, but declined to go into specifics.

Internal probe sparks feud

The Patafa conducted an internal probe into the alleged non-payment of Obiena of the salaries of Petrov, a claim that has since denied by the Filipino pole vaulter when the investigation became public.

In the statement, the PSC also reiterated its position iits ‘no liquidation, no funding’ policy’ which the agency claimed has led to an estimated 80 percent decline in unliquidated financial assistance.

The PSC said all NSAs are mandated to comply as per Commission on Audit rules to liquidated PSC funds within 60 day from the completion of the project.

