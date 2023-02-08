PSC reaches out to EJ Obiena, vows to 'speed things up' amid financial woes

THE Philippine Sports Commission assured it will act on EJ Obiena’s financial concerns that he revealed on social media on Wednesday.

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said he had already reached out to Obiena about his concerns that has been acted on internally.

Bachmann also assured Obiena as well as the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) that the government agency will help them for the resolution of their concerns the fastest way possible.

“In light of the recent statement of Mr. Ernest John Obiena posted on his social media account, I immediately communicated with him and made internal actions in the PSC.

“I also received communication on this matter from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) and will continue to speed things up to help their national sports association and Mr. Obiena.

“We continue to give the best support we can to our elite athletes,” said Bachmann in a statement.

Obiena, on his Facebook page, said members of his team has not been paid for more than a year due to red tape, one of the reasons why he won’t be participating in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Filipino pole vaulter said members of Team Obiena is already mulling to leave due to the non-payment of their services.