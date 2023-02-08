Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 8
    Athletics

    PSC reaches out to EJ Obiena, vows to 'speed things up' amid financial woes

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Dickie Bachmann EJ Obiena
    PSC chairman assures they continue to give the best support to the country's elite athletes.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    THE Philippine Sports Commission assured it will act on EJ Obiena’s financial concerns that he revealed on social media on Wednesday.

    PSC on EJ Obiena financial concerns

    PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said he had already reached out to Obiena about his concerns that has been acted on internally.

    Bachmann also assured Obiena as well as the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) that the government agency will help them for the resolution of their concerns the fastest way possible.

    “In light of the recent statement of Mr. Ernest John Obiena posted on his social media account, I immediately communicated with him and made internal actions in the PSC.

    “I also received communication on this matter from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) and will continue to speed things up to help their national sports association and Mr. Obiena.

    “We continue to give the best support we can to our elite athletes,” said Bachmann in a statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Obiena, on his Facebook page, said members of his team has not been paid for more than a year due to red tape, one of the reasons why he won’t be participating in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.

      The Filipino pole vaulter said members of Team Obiena is already mulling to leave due to the non-payment of their services.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PSC chairman assures they continue to give the best support to the country's elite athletes.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again