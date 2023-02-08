EJ Obiena rues members of his team 'have not been paid for a year'

EJ OBIENA on Wednesday revealed that he is facing financial problems that threaten the sustainability of his training in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.

In a Facebook post, Obiena revealed members of his team have not been paid for a year, blaming the delays on red tape. The problem has become so bad that some members have already threatened to pull out.

Obiena said the non-payment of the wages is one of two reasons why he will not be seeing action in the Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan next week, a development which he said leave him “heartbroken.”

Obiena said he hopes that the issue would be resolved soon.

“Despite all the issues of the past supposedly being resolved, my team has not been paid now in over a year,” Obiena said. “Payments are caught up in red tape.”

“Unfortunately, some of my team are now threatening to leave Team Obiena. I cannot blame them. Who could work free for over a year? They have families to support and bills to pay. They can’t keep working for free. I can only hope this resolves soon. I am losing a team I desperately need. Nobody wins alone. It’s always have been a team effort,” said Obiena.

Obiena was previously embroiled in a controversy with his mother federation Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association in relation to the salary of his coach Vitaly Petrov. The issue was resolved after mediation led by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Obiena said the other reason for his non-participation is that he is unable to bring his poles to Kazakhstan despite the efforts exerted by Patafa. The Filipino pole vaulter said other pole vaulters have also pulled out due to the same predicament.

“A pole vaulter without his poles is an ineffective pole vaulter. Despite huge efforts from everyone including my federation (PATAFA) and Mr. [Terry] Capistrano, we are simply unable to get my poles to Astana, Kazakhstan. None of the airlines serving Astana will bring the poles. My mentor James Lafferty even worked with Pepsi Kazakhstan to drive the poles from Almaty to Astana. That didn’t work as it’s a 17H drive.

“Due to these two factors I shall be unable to compete in the Asian Indoor Championships. My heart is broken. It’s a missed opportunity for me to fight for Gold for Philippines,” said Obiena.