POC move declaring Juico persona non grata ratified by general assembly

THE Philippine Olympic Committee general assembly has ratified by a majority vote the POC executive board’s decision declaring Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella Juico persona non grata.

POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino said 36 members including Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and two members of the athletes commission voted in favor of the executive board decision in the general assembly meeting on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The POC executive board declared the longtime sports official personal non grata for 'maligning' EJ Obiena in an investigation into alleged misuse of funds intended for the Olympic pole vaulter's coach Vitaly Petrov.

Five members of the general assembly voted not in favor of the executive board resolution, while three abstained.

Ten general assembly members were not able to vote in the resolution.

RELATED ARTICLES RELATED ARTICLES

The POC executive board declared Juico persona non-grata after the POC Ethics Committee concluded that Juico ‘harassed’ and ‘made public accusations’ against Obiena in relation to the allegedly unpaid salaries of Petrov.

Continue reading below ↓

The vote means the POC no longer recognizes Juico as Patafa president, although Tolentino said the ruling could be lifted if Juico and Obiena come to terms and the Olympic pole vaulter drops his complaint against the Patafa.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We are just following the procedure,” said Tolentino. “Anytime na magkasundo si Mr. Juico and EJ, winithdraw na niya ang complaint niya, anytime the general assembly can revisit and reconsider the decision of the executive board and the general assembly."

Juico attends GA meeting

Tolentino said Juico attended the general assembly where he was able to explain his side. The beleaguered Patafa chief reiterated his stand that the POC has no jurisdiction to rule on the issue, the POC chief added.

“He was given a chance to speak. Kaya lang, bakit hindi niya doon inexplain sa ethics committee. Bakit ngayon, sasabihin niya non-jurisdiction," he said. "Kung non-jurisidiction, eh di 'wag nyo kaming intindihin. That’s the decision of the general assembly.”

Continue reading below ↓

The five members who voted against the ruling - representatives from wushu, weightlifting, squash, hockey, and athletics - were also given a chance to explain their vote while those in favor were given an opportunity to retract their votes, Tolentino said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tolentino said the three members who abstained were International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski and representatives from netball, and dancesport.

Tolentino, however, made it clear that Patafa, as an organization, is still recognized by the POC and can still perform their functions as a national sports association.

“Hindi naman naming ina-oust ang Patafa. We recognize and respect Patafa. Then, Patafa will submit all other requirements for the SEA Games and Asian Games,” said Tolentino.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.