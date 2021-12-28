POC declares Patafa's Juico a persona non-grata over Obiena spat

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) executive board on Tuesday declared Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella 'Popoy' Juico a persona non grata.

The POC acted on the recommendation of its Ethics Committee after an investigation into the rift between Juico and Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

POC president Abraham Tolentino also said Juico is no longer recognized as Patafa president by the Olympic body.

“The POC approved the recommendation of the Ethics Committee declaring Juico as persona non grata,” said Tolentino after Tuesday's executive board meeting.

Philip Ella Juico, middle, is no longer recognized as the Patafa chief after the spat with EJ Obiena, says POC chief Bambol Tolentino.

The Ethics Committee recommended that Juico be declared a persona non grata after it concluded that Juico "harassed" and made "malicious public accusations" on Obiena.



Juico 'maligned' Obiena publicly

The committee headed by rowing association head Patrick Gregorio also said Juico accused and maligned Obiena publicly in November by alleging he falsified his liquidation report on the salaries of Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

"We do not recognize him anymore as president of Patafa until the new election of its president," said Tolentino.



Ten out of the 12 members present in the executive board approved the recommendation of the POC ethics committee, namely honorary president Ricky Vargas, first vice-president Al Panlilio, second vice-president Richard Gomez, treasurer Cynthia Carrion, auditor Chito Loyzaga, board members Dave Carter, Jose Raul Canlas, and Pearl Managuelod, Athletes' Commission head Nikko Huelgas, and secretary general Edwin Gastanes.



Charlie Ho and International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski abstained.



Tolentino clarified that Patafa, as a body, is still recognized by the POC.

