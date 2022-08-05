Patafa, PSC working to reinstate EJ Obiena in national pool

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) are working together to complete the reinstatement of world-ranked pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena in the national team.

An email by Patafa president Terry Capistrano informed the PSC that the association is reinstating Obiena in their national team roster considering the victories and records he has sent in recent competitions.

Capistrano, who replaced Popoy Juico at the helm of Patafa, added they are endorsing that Obiena “given the same allowances previously extended to him based on his classification as a world-class athlete.”

PSC officer in charge, Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr. said that he has already instructed the concerned offices of the agency to act on the matter with dispatch.

“I see no problem with the endorsement, EJ deserves to be back in the team," he said.

The agency is checking policies and records like the NSA quota or team ceiling and will be doing the necessary paperwork. If a slot needs to be added, Iroy explained that it will need board action, but the effectivity can be set retroactively to the submission of the endorsement.

Obiena recently broke the Asian record with his bronze-winning jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championship held in Oregon, USA this July.

