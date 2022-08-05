Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Aug 5
    Athletics

    Patafa, PSC working to reinstate EJ Obiena in national pool

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) are working together to complete the reinstatement of world-ranked pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena in the national team.

    PSC officer in charge, Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr. said that he has already instructed the concerned offices of the agency to act on the matter with dispatch.

    “I see no problem with the endorsement, EJ deserves to be back in the team," he said.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The agency is checking policies and records like the NSA quota or team ceiling and will be doing the necessary paperwork. If a slot needs to be added, Iroy explained that it will need board action, but the effectivity can be set retroactively to the submission of the endorsement.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again