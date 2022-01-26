Juico claims his expulsion from POC 'railroaded' in general assembly

PHILIPPINE Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Ella 'Popoy' Juico stood by Patafa's probe into EJ Obiena's alleged mishandling of funds even if it led to his expulsion from the Philippine Olympic Committee.

In a statement, Juico rued the 'lack of due process' during the POC general assembly meeting that ratified the executive board’s decision declaring him a persona non grata in the eyes of the national Olympic body.

Still, Juico said his expulsion from the POC won't stop him from seeking transparency within the federation.

“I may now be persona non grata in the eyes of the POC, but this will not distract us in our quest for truth, accountability, transparency and justice in our federation,” said the longtime sports official.

“If this is the price I have to pay for holding my athlete accountable, so be it. I have nothing to be ashamed of. I will step out of the POC with my head held high,” he added.

The POC said 36 members voted in favor of the executive board's motion to banish the Patafa chief after the ethics committee found Juico has ‘harassed’ Obiena over salaries of his coach Vitaly Petrov which the federation said were not paid by Obiena.

Juico, however, claimed nothing was discussed in the general assembly that was moved from January 12, claiming that a pre-circulated resolution was already signed by the 36 POC members even before the proceedings.

Juico claimed the resolution by the executive board was not taken up during the general assembly for the members to vote on. He added not all POC members received the pre-circulated resolution.

“The process was railroaded. Again, there was no due process because there was no division of the house,” said Juico.

“Instead, POC claimed that a pre-circulated resolution was signed by 36 POC members who affixed their signatures without any resolution having presented during the general assembly for voting and neither I nor several others POC members received this resolution as the same resolution to be voted on during the general assembly.”

“The POC notice dated January 3, 2022 clearly stated that ‘the matter will be reported and taken up during the regular general assembly scheduled on 12 January 2022’ which was rescheduled today.

“Nothing was taken up,” Juico continued. “The POC did not give any opportunity for the general assembly to verify this 36-member pre-approved resolution."

