Popoy Juico vows to 'go all the way' in fighting POC decision

PHILIPPINE Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella Juico will contest the decision of the Philippine Olympic Committee executive board to declare him persona non grata following the feud between the federation and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Juico claimed the POC executive board’s action is not part of their jurisdiction as the issue between Patafa and Obiena is considered as an ‘intra-NSA’ or internal dispute that have to be settled first within the organization.

“Of course, we will fight it,” said Juico to Christian Esguerra in the ANC program After The Fact on Wednesday. “When they asked me to attend a hearing and so-called clarificatory meeting we attended, we said that this is not within their jurisdiction.

"This is an intra-NSA issue and under their own constitution, such intra-NSA issues are be resolved first within the NSA and only when there is no satisfactory solution can the POC come in."

Continue reading below ↓

A total of 10 out the 12 executive board members on Tuesday voted to declare Juico persona non grata after the POC’s ethics committee made the recommendation after it found Juico to have ‘harassed’ and made ‘malicious public statements’ against Obiena after Patafa conducted an internal probe in relation to the salaries of his coach Vitaly Petrov.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The executive board’s decision will still have to be ratified by at least three-fourths of the general assembly.

“They say that this is not an intra-NSA because Mr. Obiena complained about my harassment of him as president but he is a member of the Patafa so it’s an issue between the management and the board in this case and him. It’s not me against him. It’s the Patafa itself and the issues raised against him in the investigation that was conducted was because of certain money matters. Wala ‘yung harassment doon,” said Juico.

Following the decision, Juico said Patafa came up with a board resolution saying that the executive board meeting is invalid.

“We will contest that. We will go all away to wherever we need to go,” said Juico.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.