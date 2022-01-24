EJ Obiena withdraws from PSC mediation, says Patafa acting 'in bad faith'

EJ OBIENA has withdrawn from the Philippine Sports Commission-organized mediation in his long-running spat with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, saying that he has lost faith in Patafa president Philip Ella Juico.

In a statement, Obiena said that while he appreciated the offer of PSC chairman William Ramirez, he believes that Patafa “is only using mediation as means to silence me and to keep the truth hidden.”

“It is with great regret that I am forced to officially withdraw from the PSC offer of mediation due to the bad faith of Mr. Juico and Patafa,” said Obiena.

“I cannot let these lies be cemented as truths. These very lies are what will push our world-class Filipino athletes away. What do world-class Filipino athlete have to lose if they are pushed away from their own nation by their own NSA?”

“I have lost faith in my NSA president but I have not lost faith in our country and our country’s true sport leaders. I trust that they will set aside politics and do what is right and good for the country. If all else fail then my NSA would have succeeded in pushing me out of the country. I would be forced to step away from Philippine Athletics.

"I do not jump for Mr. Philip Ella Juico or the Patafa. I jump for my beloved country, Philippines,” he added.

Obiena claimed that Patafa has been manipulating the facts in their recent media appearances including a press conference last January 4 where it only released selected e-mails and revealed incomplete message exchanges to the public.

Obiena also took exception to Patafa’s attack on his mother and the federation using other people in the ongoing controversy.

“Where is the dignity and respect in that? I do not believe I can enter into any mediation with people who are seemingly focused on destroying me. For me, hurling multiple false accusations, hiding information and lying are not the framework for good faith and mediation. They used friends, relatives and fellow athletes as pawns of their aggression,” said Obiena.

Due to the recent actions of the federation, Obiena thinks that Patafa is in bad faith in its desire to enter mediation with the PSC.

“These actions are despicable and have no place in sports specially in Philippine Sports. The problem may seem personal but I am hopeful that the solution would be structural. I want to work with an NSA that prioritizes values, integrity and winning medals for our country. Supporting the athlete as a mission, as what good sports leaders do. I am not here to create chaos in Philippine sports but I fight because I don’t want this to ever happen again to any Filipino athlete. Marami na tayong nasayang.”

Obiena thanked Ramirez for his efforts as a peacemaker and also believes in the process of mediation.

“Unfortunately, it seems that Patafa is only using mediation as means to silence me and to keep the truth hidden. They always trumpet that I should go to mediation if I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to hide and that is the reason why I do not want to go to confidential mediation. Darkness is the home of the oppressor. I want the truth out in public, the same public where I was judged as guilty without due process by Mr. Juico,” said Obiena.

