EJ Obiena eclipses No. 1 Armand Duplantis to rule Brussels Diamond League

EJ OBIENA defeated Olympic and world champion Armand Duplantis on his way to winning the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday.

Obiena won by clearing 5.91 meters on his third and final attempt, taking the crown over the world record holder from Switzerland, who couldn't match the height in three attempts.

See EJ Obiena bags another gold medal in Germany

World No. 1 Duplantis cleared 5.81 meters to bag the silver, while No. 2 Christopher Nilsen of the US took third with a 5.71.

No. 1 Armand Duplantis could not match No. 3 EJ Obiena this time. PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

It was a remarkable achievement for Obiena, who won over Duplantis for his fourth crown over the past two weeks.

Watch Now

Just this week, Obiena topped the St. Wendel City Jump and the True Athletes Classic. He started the splendid run last week with the crown in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting.

It was Duplantis' first defeat in over a year.

"I did a lot of things poorly technically. It's rare for me to jump the way I did. Maybe I needed a bit of a wake-up call. I gotta come back next year and do something more special for the people that came out," said Duplantis.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.