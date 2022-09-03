Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena eclipses No. 1 Armand Duplantis to rule Brussels Diamond League

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    World No. 3 EJ Obiena gets a big win over the world's top two.
    PHOTO: Diamond League

    EJ OBIENA defeated Olympic and world champion Armand Duplantis on his way to winning the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday.

    Obiena won by clearing 5.91 meters on his third and final attempt, taking the crown over the world record holder from Switzerland, who couldn't match the height in three attempts.

    World No. 1 Duplantis cleared 5.81 meters to bag the silver, while No. 2 Christopher Nilsen of the US took third with a 5.71.

    Armand DuplantisNo. 1 Armand Duplantis could not match No. 3 EJ Obiena this time.

    It was a remarkable achievement for Obiena, who won over Duplantis for his fourth crown over the past two weeks.

    Just this week, Obiena topped the St. Wendel City Jump and the True Athletes Classic. He started the splendid run last week with the crown in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting.

    It was Duplantis' first defeat in over a year.

    "I did a lot of things poorly technically. It's rare for me to jump the way I did. Maybe I needed a bit of a wake-up call. I gotta come back next year and do something more special for the people that came out," said Duplantis.

