EJ Obiena sustains fine form, wins in Germany for second straight title

EJ OBIENA made it two in a row as he snagged the NetAachen Domspringen title in Katschhof, Aacehn, Germany on Wednesday.

Obiena registered 5.92 meters to snatch the crown over Sam Kendricks of the US (5.87) and Thibaut Collet of France (5.82) in the pole vault-exclusive event.

See EJ Obiena regains form to claim gold medal in Berlin

The 5.92 was the same mark that the World Athletics Championship silver medalist cleared when he got the ISTAF Berlin crown last Monday, recoverking from a 10th-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League – Weltklasse Zurich the week before.

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph