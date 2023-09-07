Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Sep 7
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena sustains fine form, wins in Germany for second straight title

    Another gold medal in the bag for Pinoy pole vaulter
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    EJ OBIENA made it two in a row as he snagged the NetAachen Domspringen title in Katschhof, Aacehn, Germany on Wednesday.

    Obiena registered 5.92 meters to snatch the crown over Sam Kendricks of the US (5.87) and Thibaut Collet of France (5.82) in the pole vault-exclusive event.

    The 5.92 was the same mark that the World Athletics Championship silver medalist cleared when he got the ISTAF Berlin crown last Monday, recoverking from a 10th-place finish in the Wanda Diamond League – Weltklasse Zurich the week before.

    EJ Obiena

