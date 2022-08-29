Gold again for EJ Obiena with 5.81-m vault in Germany

EJ OBIENA copped another title, ruling the 2022 True Athletes Classic in Leverkusen, Germany.

Obiena registered 5.81 meters, winning the competition via countback after Rutger Koppelaar of Netherlands and Kurtis Marschall of Australia had similar jumps.

It was Obiena's second crown in a week after taking the crown in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany.

Obiena, seeking a new personal best and Asian record, admitted his frustrations as he failed to hit 5.95 meters again.

"I am very happy to bring home the (gold) against a great field. But on the other hand I am frustrated by missing 5.95m again. We have boiled it down to some technical adaptations, which at these heights makes the difference between a miss or a make. Like anything in life, this is all about continual improvement," said Obiena.

Obiena is set to compete in the St. Wendel City Jump on Aug. 31.

