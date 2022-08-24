Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena bags gold again, eclipses Chris Nilsen in Germany

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    EJ Obiena delivers again.
    PHOTO: AP

    EJ OBIENA topped the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany by clearing 5.81 meters, beating 10 other competitors.

    See Pole vaulter EJ Obiena climbs to No. 3 in world rankings

    Christopher Nilsen of the US placed second with 5.71, while Kurtis Marschall of Australia took third with 5.71.

    It was an excellent start to a seven-meet stretch in the second part of Obiena's season as he also reached the standard of 5.81 for next year's World Championship in Hungary.

    Obiena is slated to compete again on Thursday (Friday Philippine time) in the Athletissima.

