EJ Obiena bags gold again, eclipses Chris Nilsen in Germany

EJ OBIENA topped the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany by clearing 5.81 meters, beating 10 other competitors.

Christopher Nilsen of the US placed second with 5.71, while Kurtis Marschall of Australia took third with 5.71.

It was an excellent start to a seven-meet stretch in the second part of Obiena's season as he also reached the standard of 5.81 for next year's World Championship in Hungary.

Obiena is slated to compete again on Thursday (Friday Philippine time) in the Athletissima.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Watch Now

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.