EJ Obiena winds up fourth, Duplantis bags gold in Hungary meet

WORLD NO. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena wound up fourth in the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2022 in Szekesfahervar, Hungary.

The 26-year-old Obiena registered 5.45 meters, well short of his 5.73-m vault for bronze just days ago in the Silesia Diamond League in Poland.

See EJ Obiena places third in Silesia Diamond League

Just over two weeks ago Obiena posted his personal best and set an Asian record of 5.94m in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Top-ranked Armand Duplantis did not have to get close to his personal best vault, needing only 5.80m to bag the gold medal. The Swiss holds the world record at 6.21m.

World No. 6 Renauld Lavillenie of France clinched the silver medal with 5.70m and No. 20 Thibaut Collet, also from France, placed third with 5.60m in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.