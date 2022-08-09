Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena winds up fourth, Duplantis bags gold in Hungary meet

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    EJ Obiena falls short of a podium spot in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet.
    PHOTO: AP

    WORLD NO. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena wound up fourth in the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2022 in Szekesfahervar, Hungary.

    The 26-year-old Obiena registered 5.45 meters, well short of his 5.73-m vault for bronze just days ago in the Silesia Diamond League in Poland.

    See EJ Obiena places third in Silesia Diamond League

    Just over two weeks ago Obiena posted his personal best and set an Asian record of 5.94m in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

    Top-ranked Armand Duplantis did not have to get close to his personal best vault, needing only 5.80m to bag the gold medal. The Swiss holds the world record at 6.21m.

    World No. 6 Renauld Lavillenie of France clinched the silver medal with 5.70m and No. 20 Thibaut Collet, also from France, placed third with 5.60m in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet.

