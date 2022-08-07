Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena places third in Silesia Diamond League

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    EJ OBIENA finished third in the Silesia Diamond League in Poland after reaching 5.73 meters in his first competition since the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

    Obiena settled for the mark after he failed to repeat his 5.94-m performance at the world championship two weeks ago that earned him a historic bronze medal.

      Armand Duplantis of Sweden captured the gold medal after notching a meet record of 6.21 meters. Sondre Guttormsen of Norway also had a 5.73 like Obiena but took second via countback.

      EJ obiena

      PHOTO: AP

