EJ Obiena resumed his outdoor campaign by taking third spot in the Memorial Ireny Szewinska in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Obiena registered 5.72 meters in his first competition since the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last month where he won the gold medal.

Chris Nilsen of the US won the gold after clearing 5.92 meters, while Piotr Lisek of Poland placed second with 5.82.

Obiena failed to clear 5.82 in three attempts, ending up in third spot.

Still, the Filipino pole vaulter bested his output of 5.65 he registered in the SEA Games under rainy conditions in Cambodia.

Obiena will next compete in the Bergen Jump Challenge on June 10 in Norway.