Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 7
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena takes third spot behind Nilsen, Lisek in Poland athletics meet

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    EJ Obiena SEA Games Cambodia

    EJ Obiena resumed his outdoor campaign by taking third spot in the Memorial Ireny Szewinska in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

    Obiena registered 5.72 meters in his first competition since the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last month where he won the gold medal.

    See Otom, Alegarbes win second gold in 12th Asean Para Games

    Chris Nilsen of the US won the gold after clearing 5.92 meters, while Piotr Lisek of Poland placed second with 5.82.

    Obiena failed to clear 5.82 in three attempts, ending up in third spot.

    Still, the Filipino pole vaulter bested his output of 5.65 he registered in the SEA Games under rainy conditions in Cambodia.

    Obiena will next compete in the Bergen Jump Challenge on June 10 in Norway.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again