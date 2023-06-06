Otom, Alegarbes win second gold in 12th Asean Para Games

ANGEL Otom and Ariel Alegarbes claimed their second gold medal in the 2023 Asean Para Games as the Philippines now has 18 in the tally on Tuesday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Asean Para Games results June 6

Otom won the women’s 200m individual medley SM5 with a time of four minutes, 43.60 seconds days after she took the women’s 50m backstroke.

Alegarbes also grabbed the gold medal in the women’s 200m individual medley with a clocking of 2:18.19 after he bagged the men’s 50m butterfly.

The Philippine athletics team also delivered on Tuesday with Jerrold Mangliwan, King James Reyes, Rosalie Torrefiel, and Andrei Kuizon also winning a gold.

Mangliwan seized the men’s 400m T52 with a time of 1:01.93.

Reyes copped the men’s 800m T46 with a clocking of 2:13.22, winning the gold in a photo finish by just .03 seconds over Muhamad Ashraf Muhammad Haisham of Malaysia.

Torrefiel registered 19.33 meters in the women’s javelin throw F11, while Kuizon threw 7.27 meters to win the gold in the men’s shotput F53/F54.