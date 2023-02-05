Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena tops Orlen Cup in Poland for second win of season

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    EJ Obiena captured his second title of the year by topping the 2023 Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland on Sunday.

    Obiena cleared 5.77 meters to take the crown, with Sam Kendricks of the US getting second with 5.70 in the event that drew 11 participants.

    The Filipino pole vaulter last week won the Perche en Or in France for his first crown of the year where he registered 5.82 meters.

    Obiena was also coming off a record-setting performance in the Mondo Classic in Sweden where he tied his personal and national indoor mark of 5.91 meters in his third-place finish in the meet.

