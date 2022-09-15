Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Sep 15
    EJ Obiena returns home after successful international campaign

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    EJ Obiena takes a breather after a loaded calendar.

    EJ Obiena has arrived in Manila after wrapping up his season.

    Obiena touched down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday morning where he was met by his parents Emerson and Jeannete.

    Obiena's girlfriend Caroline Joyeaux accompanied him in his trip back home.

    The 26-year-old is world No. 3 pole vaulter is scheduled to pay a courtesy call with Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala following his arrival.

    EJ Obiena

    EJ Obiena with mother Jeannette, girlfriend Caroline Joyeaux, and father Emerson.

