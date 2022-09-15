EJ Obiena returns home after successful international campaign

EJ Obiena has arrived in Manila after wrapping up his season.
Obiena touched down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday morning where he was met by his parents Emerson and Jeannete.
Obiena's girlfriend Caroline Joyeaux accompanied him in his trip back home.
The 26-year-old is world No. 3 pole vaulter is scheduled to pay a courtesy call with Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala following his arrival.
EJ Obiena with mother Jeannette, girlfriend Caroline Joyeaux, and father Emerson.
