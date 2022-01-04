EJ Obiena: 'Every jump is my defiance to all that's wrong in sport'

EMBATTLED Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena said that he's not surprised by the Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association's threat of a criminal complaint against him and expulsion from the national training pool.

In a lengthy post on social media on Tuesday night, Obiena answered all the points raised by a Patafa investigative committee that recommended that he be expelled from the national team and charged criminally.

The Asian record holder welcomed the Patafa move, saying it would give him the chance to clear his name from allegations of embezzlement of funds and falsification of documents hurled at him in the Patafa 'witch hunt.'

"I am saddened by the decision of the Patafa committee and their recommendations but I am not really surprised. I am relieved that I now finally know what I am being charged with," the Tondo-born pole vaulter said.

"From the very start, the Patafa proceeding had the look and feel of a witch hunt. My legal team can now go about the business of clearing my name and my family’s name. Righteousness always wins in the end."

Obiena thanks POC

The 26-year-old athlete maintained that he competes not for anybody but for the Philippines, welcoming the Philippine Olympic Committee's vow to help him compete overseas in the face of Patafa's expulsion threat.

"I do not jump for Mr. Philip Ella Juico or the Patafa. I jump for my beloved nation," he said on Tuesday evening. 'My every jump is my defiance to everything that is wrong in the sport."

"This afternoon, the POC made a statement that I will still carry the flag of the Philippines and represent the country. I thank the POC for doing what is right for the nation and as the National Olympic Committee."

Obiena also leapt to the defense of the Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov in the face of a Patafa threat to file a complaint before World Athletics for alleged violation of the Integrity Code of Conduct.

He did the same for longtime mentor James Lafferty, who the federation is set to declare as persona non grata.

"He is a good man and has treated me like his own son. I am sorry that he is being dragged into this," Obiena said of Petrov.

For now, Obiena is leaving it up to his lawyers to take care of this matter as he shifts his attention once more to competing internationally.

"I will focus on training and jumping. My season will start in less than a month. The drama brought about by this witch hunt has taken valuable time, effort and energy away from my training and preparation.

"I have a small window to save my season and I do not want to be distracted any further by Philip Juico and the Patafa. They have done enough damage already and I will be at fault if I allow them to cause further harm," he said.

"I will clear my name in court and I will clear my name in competition. My pole will be my platform. My every jump is my defiance to everything that is wrong in the sport. And an affirmation that the Filipino is tough, enduring, loyal and will stand up for what is right and true."

To end, Obiena said, "Ako ay atletang Pilipino. Tumatalon ako para sa Pilipinas at sa lahat ng aking kababayan."

