EJ Obiena reinstated to national pool by Patafa board

OLYMPIAN EJ Obiena has been formally reinstated to the national team after the Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association (Patafa) endorsed his re-inclusion along with five other athletes to the Philippine Sports Commission.

The reinstatement became a formality after majority of Patafa board members voted the world-class pole vaulter in during a special board meeting held last August 13.

Obiena, a bronze medalist at the last world championships, current Asian record-holder and SEA Games champion, was dropped from the pool in the wake of a dispute with Patafa over alleged non-payment on his coach's salary.

The controversy dragged on for months until a reconciliation brokered by former PSC chairman Butch Ramirez led to the reinstatement as confirmed by Patafa executive vice-president Willie Torres, as instructed by new president Terry Capistrano.

PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. said the decision takes effect this month and that the changes fall within the existing team quota of athletics.

PSC commissioner and officer in charge Bong Coo is pleased with the turn of events, saying that “we are thankful to the Patafa leadership” for taking this step to put the national athletics team back to full strength.

