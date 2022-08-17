Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena reinstated to national pool by Patafa board

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    OLYMPIAN EJ Obiena has been formally reinstated to the national team after the Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association (Patafa) endorsed his re-inclusion along with five other athletes to the Philippine Sports Commission.

    The reinstatement became a formality after majority of Patafa board members voted the world-class pole vaulter in during a special board meeting held last August 13.

    Obiena, a bronze medalist at the last world championships, current Asian record-holder and SEA Games champion, was dropped from the pool in the wake of a dispute with Patafa over alleged non-payment on his coach's salary.

    The controversy dragged on for months until a reconciliation brokered by former PSC chairman Butch Ramirez led to the reinstatement as confirmed by Patafa executive vice-president Willie Torres, as instructed by new president Terry Capistrano.

