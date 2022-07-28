Pole vaulter EJ Obiena climbs to No. 3 in world rankings

EJ Obiena has climbed to third place in the world rankings in pole vault, according to the latest tally released on July 26 after a historic bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Obiena went up three rungs after being at sixth based on the July 11 rankings, accumulating 1,408 points to become the highest-rated Asian in the tally of World Athletics, the governing body of the sport.

The top three placers in the World Championships are incidentally also ahead in the world rankings. Armand Duplantis of Sweden remained in first place with 1,612, followed by Christopher Nilsen of the US with 1,408.

Obiena was fresh from a bronze medal finish in the World Championships where he cleared an Asian record 5.94 meters.

The Filipino pole vaulter will return to competition in two weeks in the Diamond League where he will be pitted once again against Duplantis and Nilsen.

