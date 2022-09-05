Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena places second in Berlin after string of victories

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    EJ Obiena Weltklasse Zurich
    After several weeks of competition, EJ Obiena is set to take a short break.
    PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

    EJ OBIENA placed second in the ISTAF 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, ending his string of victories.

    Obiena cleared 5.81 meters, but was only good for second place with Menno Vloon of Netherlands taking the crown with a 5.88.

    The Filipino pole vaulter took the second position through countback with Kurtis Marschall of Australia finishing third.

    EJ ObienaEJ Obiena winds up with the silver medal this time.

    Obiena was coming off two straight victories, including the Brussels Diamond League where he defeated world No. 1 and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis.

      The reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist also captured the St. Wendel City Jump, True Athletes Classic, and the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting.

      Obiena will be taking a break before resuming action in the Golden Fly Liechtenstein.

