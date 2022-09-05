EJ Obiena places second in Berlin after string of victories

EJ OBIENA placed second in the ISTAF 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, ending his string of victories.

Obiena cleared 5.81 meters, but was only good for second place with Menno Vloon of Netherlands taking the crown with a 5.88.

The Filipino pole vaulter took the second position through countback with Kurtis Marschall of Australia finishing third.

EJ Obiena winds up with the silver medal this time. PHOTO: True Athletes Classic

Continue reading below ↓

Obiena was coming off two straight victories, including the Brussels Diamond League where he defeated world No. 1 and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist also captured the St. Wendel City Jump, True Athletes Classic, and the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting.

Obiena will be taking a break before resuming action in the Golden Fly Liechtenstein.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.