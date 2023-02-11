Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena places second behind Armand Duplantis in Germany

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    EJ Obiena
    PHOTO: PSC

    EJ Obiena continued his strong showing to start off the year, ranking second in the ISTAF Indoor Berlin 2023 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Germany.

    Obiena cleared 5.82 meters in the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, with Armand Duplantis of Sweden winning the event with 6.06, a new meet record.

    Kurtis Marschall of Australia also had a 5.82 mark but Obiena got second spot via countback.

    Duplantis and Obiena led the eight competitors who saw action in the meet.

    Before the Berlin meet, Obiena was coming off a title in the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland.

    PHOTO: PSC

