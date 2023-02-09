Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena wins in Poland again for third title of season

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    EJ Obiena
    EJ Obiena rolled to his third victory of the year by ruling the 2023 Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland.

    Obiena cleared 5.87 meters to take the victory, beating Rutger Koppelaar of the Netherlands, Ben Broeders of Belgium, and Menro Vloom of the Netherlands, who all reached 5.82.

    The event was a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold standard competition.

    Obiena was coming off victories in the Orlen Cup and the Perche en or in France.

      The recent win comes after he revealed on social media that his team has yet to receive their payments for their services for over a year due to red tape.

      Obiena also said he is skipping the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Kazakhstan set Feb. 10 to 12 as he is unable to bring his poles with him in the competition due to logistical issues.

