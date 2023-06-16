EJ Obiena finishes third in Oslo Bislett Games behind Duplantis, Nilsen

EJ OBIENA placed third in the Oslo Bislett Games, clearing 5.81 meters against a field that included world record holder and Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis.

EJ Obiena in Oslo Bislett Games

Obiena finished third just days after he finally cleared 6.00 meters during the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway.

The Filipino pole vaulter attempted 6.01 meters but was unable to register a new personal best and Asian record in his try.

Duplantis won the title in the Wanda Diamond League stop after successfully clearing 6.01, while Christopher Nilsen of the United States placed second with 5.91.

