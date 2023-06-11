Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena clears six meters in winning Norway tournament

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    EJ Obiena cleared six meters for the first time on Saturday, topping the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway.

    Obiena registered a new personal best during the event, surpassing his 5.94-meter mark in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon last year.

    The mark is also a new Asian record.

    The Filipino pole vaulter got 6.00 on his first attempt after successfully equalling his previous personal best also on his first go. Prior to reaching his new personal best, Obiena cleared 5.53, 5.68, 5.76, and 5.82.

    EJ Obiena

    Obiena won the title via countback after KC Lightfoot of the United States also cleared 6.00 meters but failed to hit 6.06.

    Obiena snagged the six-meter mark early in his 2023 outdoor season, which will continue on June 15 with the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway.

    World No. 1 Armand Duplantis holds the world record at 6.22m, while others who have cleared six meters include Lightfoot (6.07) and Thiago Braz (6.03).

