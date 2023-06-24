Olympic comeback now ever so closer for EJ Obiena after six-meter feat

POLE vault's newest six-meter club entrant EJ Obiena has his sights set on the greatest height in all of sports — the Olympics.

After clearing six meters for the first time at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway — a feat he eyes to "repeat and build on" moving forward — Obiena now enters a crucial stretch in his Olympic comeback bid.

According to the official Olympics site, the two qualification paths in athletics beginning July 1 are either "achieving entry standard for an event within the qualification period" or an athlete's "World Athletics Ranking within the ranking period."

With this, world no. 3 Obiena can directly qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics through the first pathway of reaching the 5.82-meter entry standard at the 2023 Diamond League's Stockholm leg on July 2.

Speaking to Kom Noli Eala in his Power and Play program on Saturday, pole vault's Asian record holder aims to maximize every chance he can get in continental and international tilts.

Among these forthcoming events are the Asian Athletics Championship in July, World Athletics Championship in August, and the Asian Games in September.

"I am indeed planning to go to these championships because these would give me points for my ranking and these are also very important for the country," Obiena said.

"These are the medals that, at the end of my career, would be the ones that would probably be standing out so I'll be gunning for [these competitions]," he added.

However, should Obiena lock in the Olympic berth by as early as July 2 in Stockholm, his participation in subsequent events will likely be of utmost certainty.

"The biggest event is still the Olympics so if I've already qualified and it would make it easier for me to decide on things, I would not want to miss these competitions," Obiena confirmed.

"We have planned for me to end my season in the Asian Games. So that means I'm supposed to do this and we're supposed to make it. But hopefully, nothing happens [injury-wise] and all should be fine," he added.

Obiena also revealed plans to host a special pole vault event for Filipino fans featuring his international rivals sometime in September but underscores further details that still need to be ironed out such as scheduling and logistical concerns.