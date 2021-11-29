EJ Obiena hires legal counsel, appoints Lafferty as spokesperson

EJ OBIENA has obtained the services of a legal counsel to represent him in the dispute with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Obiena said in a Facebook post that the Gana Tan Atienza Avisado Law Offices will represent him as authorities look into the controversy regarding the salaries of his coach Vitaly Petrov.

“Today, I have officially engaged Atty. Alex Avisado and the Gana Tan Atienza Avisado Law Offices as my legal counsel to represent me in all current and future investigations including the filing of any possible and appropriate civil, criminal, and administrative actions,” said Obiena.

Obiena thanked trainer and adviser James Lafferty for taking up “the cudgels for me again and defended me in public like I was his own blood.” Lafferty has been speaking up for Obiena as of late, and even revealed that several nations have expressed their interest to provide him with a passport.

EJ Obiena with coach Vitaly Petrov.

Obiena also bared that Lafferty and lawyer Bobbet Bruce will now be his official spokespersons in the issue.

“I have also asked Jim Lafferty and Atty. Bobbet Bruce in Manila to be my official spokespersons to represent me, to properly get my messaging across and officially address all pertinent questions with my current situation with my NSA,” said Obiena.

