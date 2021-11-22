Senate reconsiders PSC budget approval on heels of Obiena controversy

SENATE is reconsidering the approval of the budget of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in the wake of the controversy surrounding EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

EJ Obiena controversy

The upper house unanimously approved the recall of the PSC's PHP1.574-billion budget allocation for 2022 on Monday evening.

"The PSC took a hands-off approach. Sabi lang nila work it out. How can you do that to your national athlete? Pakielaman mo naman! Bigyan mo naman ng halaga ang ating national athlete na inakusahan na lang ng ganun ganun na wala pang basis cause no less than the coach said that he was paid," said Sen. Pia Cayetano who raised the motion.

"Ang sa akin lang po, this is a young man who has a beautiful career ahead of him. Anyone who has ever tried to participate in sports can just imagine the emotional and mental anguish that this young boy is going through because of these accusations of Patafa, where the coach himself is saying na binayaran siya."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cayetano raised that under Republic Act No. 6847 or "The Philippine Sports Commission Act," the PSC "is mandated to establish and maintain linkages with, among others, national sports associations," as well as having "the power to exercise supervisory and visitorial powers over the national sports associations in connection with their sports promotion among others."

Continue reading below ↓

The motion garnered enough support from the other senators.

"Sinasabi natin corrupt ang ating athlete? I think that something has to be done about this. There has to be some breaks applied because they're out of control," said Sen. Richard Gordon, pertaining to Patafa.

Sen. Migz Zubiri added, "The first thing that came into my mind was anger and why they were allowing this to happen to such a talented gentleman."

Sen. Joel Villanueva, who is the vice chair for the Senate Committee on Finance, added, "We're talking about our national pride, our national treasure. We're not just talking about the Philippines, we're talking about the Asian region. Walang nakarating sa Olympics na katulad ni EJ Obiena. I just hope and pray that our friends from PSC would do something about this because, again, it's not every day in the history of this country nagkaroon tayo ng katulad ni EJ Obiena."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Senate is hoping to hear the side of PSC chairman Butch Ramirez, as well as Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino to further shed light on the matter.

The PSC is hopeful to have the green light for its budget especially with a loaded calendar for 2022 as Philippine sports look to sustain its momentum after the country's four-medal haul in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, bannered by the Philippines' first ever gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.