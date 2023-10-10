EJ Obiena auctioning off Asiad, SEA Games gear in fundraising drive

WORLD no. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena launched his fundraising initiative “Katapulting an Athlete’s Dream” to help Filipino pole vaulters by creating pole vault training pits across the country. Fresh from his win at the 19th Asian Games, Obiena is back in Manila to spread the word about his mission to give back to the country and the sport that made him a global icon.

Obiena is partnering with Katapult Digital, a Marketing Technology agency with offices based in the Philippines, Singapore, and Dubai, to auction off his kits from the 2023 Asian Games and Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, his SEA Games custom Puma spikes, and his World Championship Puma suit. Proceeds from the auction will go to the "Katapulting an Athlete's Dream" initiative.

“I believe the Filipinos can win at a global level but we can’t do this alone”, Obiena says about the communal effort it takes to elevate athletes to world-class status. “The Philippine pole vaulting community holds much potential. All stakeholders and supporters need to band together to maximize the possibilities,” he reiterates.

“EJ Obiena inspires and reminds us that the Philippines is truly world class when it comes to talent”, Francis Uy, CEO of Katapult Digital, says in full support of Obiena’s fundraising efforts.

Aside from the auction, a donation drive will also be available on Obiena’s website (https://ejobiena.katapultdigital.com/) for fans and supporters who want to join in the bayanihan effort.

Deserving schools and students from across the Philippines will be chosen as beneficiaries for the training pit construction and pole vaulting program led by EJ’s father, SEA Games medalist and pole vaulting mentor, Coach Emerson Obiena himself.

The younger Obiena is currently on the lookout for promising student athletes and communities to support. Interested donors and schools may reach out to EJ Obiena’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/EJObiena).

