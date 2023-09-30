EJ Obiena wins Philippines' first Asiad gold in record fashion

HANGZHOU - EJ Obiena lived up to his billing, delivering the country's first gold medal by ruling the men's pole vault of the 19th Asian Games.

The 27-year-old Filipino cleared 5.90 meters in his second attempt to establish a new Asiad record on the way to the gold medal.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The medal was the first for Philippine athletics in 29 years or since Elma Muros Posadas won the bronze medal in women's long jump in the 1994 Hiroshima Games.

But it was the first gold by a Filipino tracksters in the Asiad since the late great Lydia De Vega won the century dash in 1986 in Seoul, South Korea.

It was the latest feat in Obiena's illustrious career that saw him won a silver in the World Championship last July and retain the gold in the Asian Athletics Championship a month after.

To cap it off, the University of Santo Tomas alum broke the previous meet record of 5.75 meters owned by Seito Yamamoto of Japan.

"I think this was like an icing on the cake to win this (in record fashion)," declared Obiena, the huge Philippine flag drape all over his body. "Our country needed it. I wanted it. It's my job to bring it."

Obiena tried to break the 6.02 barrier, but thrice failed in his attempt.

Bokai Huang of China and Al Hizam Hussain Asim of Saudi Arabia bagged the silver and bronze, respectively.

