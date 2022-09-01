EJ Obiena bags another gold medal in Germany

EJ Obiena snatched his second straight crown this week, capturing the St. Wendel City Jump crown by registering a meet record in Sankt Wendel, Germany.
Obiena cleared 5.86 meters on Wednesday to take the crown, just a few days after he won the True Athletes Classic in Leverkusen.
Also a few days ago, Obiena won the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany.
Menno Vloon of the Netherlands came in at second with 5.81 meters while Anthony Ammirati of France, the Under-20 world champion, placed third with 5.81.
Obiena moves to Brussels for the Memorial van Damme, a Wanda Diamond League stop, on Sunday where he will be going up against Armand Duplantis of Sweden and Chris Nilsen of the United States.
