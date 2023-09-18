EJ Obiena bags silver as Mondo Duplantis sets new world record

EJ OBIENA captured a silver in the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on a day that Mondo Duplantis registered a new world record on Sunday.

The Diamond League event is being held at the same venue where Obiena claimed the bronze in the World Athletics Championships last year.

Obiena cleared 5.82 meters to snare a silver medal before heading for Hangzhou, China to compete for the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Games.

Duplantis set a new mark with a clearance of 6.23 meters, breaking his own record by .02 meters.

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Obiena is expected to win a gold for the Philippines in the Asian Games with his recent performance that enabled him to claim the No. 2 ranking in the world.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph