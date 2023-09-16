PH rowing team, Filipinas staff among first to arrive in Hangzhou for Asiad

THE Philippine rowing team and staff of women’s football were among the first to set foot in Hangzhou, China as part of the country’s delegation for the 19th Asian Games.

First PH teams arrive for Asian Games

Olympian Cris Nievarez leads the six-man rowing squad that arrived in the capital of Zhejiang province on Saturday or about a week before the region’s biggest sporting conclave comes off the wraps at the Olympic Sports Expo Center.

With the 23-year-old Nievarez are Joanie Delgaco, Tammy Sha, Feiza Lenton, Edgar Ilas, and Zuriel Sumintac.

Heading the coaching staff are Shukhrat Ganiev, Ed Maerina, Nic Jasmin, and Con Fornea.

Meanwhile, staff of the Filipinas football team are also on board now, with players and other members set to follow in batches in the coming days, according to women’s national football team media officer Cedelf Tupas.

This will be the first major tournament for the Filipinas following their first ever-stint in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last July in New Zealand.

Rowing competitions begin on Wednesday, with the Filipinos seeing action in men’s single sculls, lightweight men’s double sculls, women’s single sculls, and lightweight women’s double sculls.

The last time the national rowing team medalled at the Asiad came in the 2002 edition in Busan, South Korea as Alvin Amposta and Nestor Cordova won the bronze in the men’s lightweight double sculls.

Philippine Rowing Association Patrick Gregorio said aside from trying to end its long podium drought, the team is also looking at the competition as part of its preparation for the qualifying tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We’re confident in the training of our coaches and athletes, and we hope for the best for all the other Filipino athletes competing in Hangzhou,” said the federation in a statement prior to its departure.

Action in indoor and beach volleyball, cricket, and football starts on Tuesday.

