EJ Obiena repeats as champion in Jump and Fly meet in Germany

EJ Obiena grabbed the gold by clearing 5.80 meters in the 12. Jump and Fly competition in Hechingen, Germany.

Obiena cleared it on the third attempt to beat Huang Bokai of China, who cleared 5.50 meters.

The Filipino pole vaulter had a slightly better performance in the Germany competition after he had a 5.73 in the Stockholm Diamond League in his previous meet.

EJ Obiena delivers again. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obiena also went for an outdoor personal best 5.94 meters but failed on two tries.

On June 28, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion registered his indoor season best 5.92 in Taby, Sweden.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.