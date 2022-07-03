Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Jul 3
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena repeats as champion in Jump and Fly meet in Germany

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    EJ Obiena SEA Games 2
    EJ Obiena, who cleared 5.85 in winning last year in Mossingen, registers 5.80 this time in Hechingen.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    EJ Obiena grabbed the gold by clearing 5.80 meters in the 12. Jump and Fly competition in Hechingen, Germany.

    Obiena cleared it on the third attempt to beat Huang Bokai of China, who cleared 5.50 meters.

    See EJ Obiena wins gold, registers season best in Sweden

    The Filipino pole vaulter had a slightly better performance in the Germany competition after he had a 5.73 in the Stockholm Diamond League in his previous meet.

    EJ Obiena SEA GamesEJ Obiena delivers again.

      Obiena also went for an outdoor personal best 5.94 meters but failed on two tries.

      On June 28, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion registered his indoor season best 5.92 in Taby, Sweden.

