Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena bags pole vault gold in Germany

TOKYO Olympic bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena set a new Philippine outdoor record of 5.85 meters to win the gold medal at the Jump and Fly in Mossingen, Germany.

He shattered his previous best of 5.81m set in 2019 in Chiara, Italy where he became the first Filipino athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Germans filled the other podium places, with Zernikel Oleg cleared 5.7 meters to take the silver medal, while Kass Philip and Human Tom Linus both vaulting 5.4 for joint third.

Nine other Filipinos are seeing action in the Tokyo Olympics.

World gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Irish Magno, and world champion Nesthy Petecio, 2016 Olympic weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, rower Chris Nievares and skateboarder Margielyn Didal have punched tickets to the Tokyo Games.

