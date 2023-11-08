Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NU Bulldogs rip FEU Tamaraws to book place in Final Four

    Bulldogs grab share of league lead with Maroons at 9-2
    by John Mark Garcia
    NATIONAL University booked a return trip to the Final Four with a 68-57 win over Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

    Jake Figueroa led NU to the semis-clinching win with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and six rebounds as the Bulldogs kept pace with league-leading UP Maroons at 9-2 (win-loss).

    FEU’s Final Four hopes dimmed further after a third consecutive defeat dropped the Tamaraws to 3-8.

