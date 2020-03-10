WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi will hold clinics in the Philippines for local aspiring professional wrestlers.

The 54-year-old Rikishi is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Sunday along with wrestler Reno “Black Pearl” Anoa'i.

The clinics are being held to drum up the launch launch of World Wrestling Asia (WWA), put up by KnokX Pro in partnership with boxing promotion company RED Boxing International. First stop of the tour is on March 18 at Punta Resto Bar on Shaw in Mandaluyon City.

WWA will also host a “Road To The Philippines” show in Los Angeles, California which will be broadcast live to promote the WWA tour of the Philippines in August. The multi-city tour of the Philippines will include 14 different shows.

KnokX Pro, founded by Anoa’i and Rikishi, is based in Southern California, has produced independent wrestling tours including 2009 Hulkamania Australia Tour and Nu Wrestling Evolution.