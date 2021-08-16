TH Philippine grappling team placed third after taking home three silver and six bronze medals in the United World Wrestling (UWW) Cadet/Junior World Grappling Championships in Ufa, Russia.

Gabriel Del Rosario bagged silver medals in the 46 kilogram category of grappling no-gi and grappling gi events. David Zaldariagga got a silver in the 42 kilogram class of the grappling no-gi and and bronze in the grappling-gi.

Lucas Aguilar, Joaquin Antonio Marte, and Fierre Afan also bagged bronze medals in their categories.

The Philippines finished third in the team rankings with Kazakhstan and Russia grabbing the top two spots.

Wrestling Association of the Philippines president Alvin Aguilar said on Facebook he was very pleased to see the team gain honors after taking the risk of traveling in the middle of the pandemic.

“Everyone under the sun wanted us to forget this dream. So many people thought I was absolutely crazy for ‘risking’ their lives travelling and competing with this pandemic ongoing. When I witnessed the Olympics live and firsthand, this only validated what I knew had to be done. All of these athletes stuck to their dreams and didn’t let anything get in their way. They were doing exactly everything what we were doing,” wrote Aguilar.

