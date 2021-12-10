Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Figure skater Sofia Frank qualifies for junior world championships

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Sofia Frank will fly the flag in the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championship.

    THE Philippines will be represented in the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championship for the first time in eight years after Sofia Frank qualified for the competition.

    Sofia Frank in 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championship

    Frank finished 13th among 43 skaters in the junior women’s division in the 15th Santa Claus Cup in Budapest, enough for her to secure a spot in the worlds to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    Sofia Frank

    The last time a Filipina competed in the junior worlds was Alisson Krystle Perticheto, who competed in 2014.

    Frank amassed a score of 142.91 points in the two events. She placed 23rd in the short program with a score of 42.97 but made a big impression in the free skating by finishing ninth with 99.94.

      The Philippine Skating Union hailed the latest achievement of Frank, who has begun representing the country this year.

      “It's been 8 long years since the Philippines has sent a female figure skater to the Jr. World Championships,” wrote the PSU on its Facebook page.

