Sarno’s three-gold haul caps PH lifters’ campaign in Asian tilt

VANESSA Sarno won three gold medals to cap the country’s campaign in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Vanessa Sarno leads PH campaign

The 17-year-old Sarno emerged champion following a sweep of the women’s 71-kilogram category at the Uzbekistan Sports Complex.

The lady considered as heir apparent to Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz lifted 100 kg in the snatch and 130 kg in the clean and jerk for a winning tally of 230 kg.

She topped her category by a mile as Anggi Restu of Indonesia could only lift a 212 kg total (92-120) for the silver, and Korean Kim Hye-min with 211 (93-118) for the bronze.

Sarno’s gold haul gave the country a total of 14 golds in the tournament that came to a close over the weekend.

A native of Tagbilaran City, Sarno is fresh from making an impression in the 31st Southeast Asian Games where she won the gold by setting records in snatch (104 kg), clean and jerk (135 kg), and total (239 kg).

Other gold winners were Angeline Colonia (two golds in youth women’s 40 kg class that set both an Asian and World record), Rose Jean Ramos (three golds in youth women’s 45 kg. category), Rosalinda Faustino (three golds youth women’s 49 kg division), and Rosegie Ramos (three golds in junior women’s 49 kg category).

Colonia, Rose Jean and Rosegie Ramos, also bagged silver and bronze medals, in other categories along with Prince Keil delos Santos (two bronzes youth men’s 49 kg category).

