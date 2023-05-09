Sarno earns three silver medals in Asian Weightlifting Championsips

VANESSA Sarno completed a triple silver haul for the Philippines in the women's 71kg event of the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships on Tuesday in Jinju, South Korea.

The 19-year-old Boholana lifted a total of 239kg for second place behind China's Liao Guifang, had a dominant 260kg output.

In snatch, Sarno bagged silver with a 107kg lift in her third attempt as Liao lifted 120kg.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipina weightlifter and 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon had a 98kg snatch.

Sarno had a second-best 132kg in the clean and jerk, but failed in her final attempt to go four kilos heavier.

Liao went 16kg heavier to outclass the rest of the field for the gold at 148kg, while Macrohon was unable to improve her eighth place standing with 120kg in the clean and jerk.

Sarno is set to join the Philippine delegation in Cambodia as she looks to defend her Southeast Asian Games title.