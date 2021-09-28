Ompod, Lorenzo, Erasmo win medals in World Classic Powerlifting tilt

VERONICA Ompod won four gold medals via default, while Agustin Lorenzo and Jane Erasmo also bagged medals in the ongoing 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Halmstad, Sweden.

Ompod won all the four gold medals as all her competitors failed to make the weight in the 43kg women’s junior division. Ompod was the top seed in the division, being a two-time world record breaker in her sub-junior days, according to the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines.

Lorenzo, on the other hand, won the silver medal when he placed second in the bench press with a lift of 147.5 kilograms in the 74kg sub-junior division. He missed a podium finish in the total after placing fourth.

PHOTO: Powerlifting Association of the Philippines on Facebook

Erasmo copped the four bronze medals after a third-place finish in the squat, dead lift, bench press, and total.

PHOTO: Powerlifting Association of the Philippines on Facebook

Erasmo displayed a solid showing in only her first international competition as a member of the powerlifting national team.

Joyce Gail Reboton is set to see action in the women’s 76kg open division.

