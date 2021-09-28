Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ompod, Lorenzo, Erasmo win medals in World Classic Powerlifting tilt

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Veronica Ompod
    PHOTO: Powerlifting Association of the Philippines on Facebook

    VERONICA Ompod won four gold medals via default, while Agustin Lorenzo and Jane Erasmo also bagged medals in the ongoing 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Halmstad, Sweden.

    PH at World Classic Powerlifting Championships

    Ompod won all the four gold medals as all her competitors failed to make the weight in the 43kg women’s junior division. Ompod was the top seed in the division, being a two-time world record breaker in her sub-junior days, according to the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines.

    Lorenzo, on the other hand, won the silver medal when he placed second in the bench press with a lift of 147.5 kilograms in the 74kg sub-junior division. He missed a podium finish in the total after placing fourth.

    Agustin Lorenzo

    Erasmo copped the four bronze medals after a third-place finish in the squat, dead lift, bench press, and total.

    Jane Erasmo

      Erasmo displayed a solid showing in only her first international competition as a member of the powerlifting national team.

      Joyce Gail Reboton is set to see action in the women’s 76kg open division.

