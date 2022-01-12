Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz tests positive for Covid-19

NOT even Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz is spared by the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

The Filipina weightlifter shared that she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday amid a spike in cases in the country blamed to the contagious omicron virus.

She posted the unfortunate news on her Instagram stories while also attaching a photo of her swab test from the Philippine Red Cross.

Hidilyn Diaz's Instagram story confirming her positive test.

"Kahit po ako, nagpositive na po. Ingat po tayong lahat. Magpalakas at sundin lahat ng health protocols," she wrote.

Diaz is deep in training after announcing her intent to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics under the watchful eye of his coach and fiance Julius Naranjo.

She recently gave aid to those affected by Typhoon Odette and provided support to weightlifters in Cebu.

Diaz just got her booster shot last Jan. 4.

