Joyce Reboton captures silver, bronze in World Classic Powerlifting tilt

JOYCE Reboton captured a silver and a bronze in a historic moment for the Philippines in the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championship in Sweden.

Joyce Reboton in 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championship

Reboton claimed the silver in the bench press, and got the bronze in the total to become the first Filipino to win a medal in the world open total in classic powerlifting, according to the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines.

Reboton is also the second Filipino after Lily Pecante to win a medal in a world open powerlifting event, also according to the federation. Pecante won a bronze in the 2009 World Open Powerlifting Championships.

Reboton lifted 105 kilograms, her personal best, in the bench press to capture the silver.

She tallied 187.5 kilograms in the squat, and 205 kilograms in the deadlift for a 497.5 kilogram total for the bronze.

The Philippine team previously captured four golds courtesy of Veronica Ompod, silver from Agustin Lorenzo, and four bronzes from Jane Erasmo in the age-group divisions.

