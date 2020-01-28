Hidilyn Diaz captures gold in World Cup to solidify Olympic bid

HIDILYN Diaz strengthened her bid for an Olympic spot after winning the gold in the Rome 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Italy.

Diaz lifted 212 kilograms after a 93 in the snatch and 119 in the clean and jerk to win the women’s 55 kilogram event.

Kamila Konotop of Ukraine placed second with a 196 followed by Nouha Landoulsi of Tunisia with a 194.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Officially, Diaz actually won three gold medals for also topping the snatch and the clean and jerk, aside from the total.

The gold medal by Diaz is expected to improve her ranking points as the top eight in the world on April 30, 2020 earning a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Diaz is currently ranked fourth in the world in her weight category.