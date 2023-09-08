Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Weightlifting

    Hidilyn Diaz goes for another title in world championship in Riyadh

    Pinay weightliftng icon eager to take a step closer to Paris Olympics berth
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Hidilyn Diaz SEA Games Hanoi
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HIDILYN Diaz takes another step to her Olympic qualification as she sees action in the 2023 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Diaz will compete in the women’s 59kg division as she tried to add another feat to her resume after winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

    The competition will start at 7 p.m. (Saturday, 12 midnight Philippine standard time).

    READ: Hidilyn Diaz success inspires a wave of future world beaters

    The Olympic champion will also go up against fellow Filipina Elreen Ando in the same weight category.

      Ranked seventh in the world, Diaz looks to stay within the top 10 in the rankings of her weight category, the first tier to qualification in the Olympics on the condition that the weightlifter competes in two mandatory events that include the World Championships.

      Last year, Diaz was actually the champion but in the lighter 55kg division in Bogota, Colombia that has since been scrapped.

