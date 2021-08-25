HOLLYWOOD – Tokyo Games gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz is set to donate P1 million worth of equipment to both the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as part of her advocacy to further boost the recognition of the sport that gave the country its first ever gold in the Olympics.

A formal handover will be made by the 30-year-old lady weightlifter in the coming days in the presence of both PSC and SWP officials, according to federation president Monico Puentevella.

“Hidilyn wants the next breed of Filipino weightlifters to enjoy the fruit of her hardwork,” said Puentevella, who serves as spokesperson of senator and boxing great Manny Pacquiao.

“It’s a great gesture for somebody who already brought honor to the country.”

Last month, Diaz became the first ever Filipino to clinch an Olympic gold, winning the women’s 55 kg. division in weightlifting.



Hidilyn Diaz

PHOTO: AP

Diaz's triumph rewarded her more than P55 million in financial incentives along with a house and lot in Tagaytay, condominium units, cars, and even a motorcycle.

Out of those rewards, Diaz is giving back to the sport that has been very good to her.

“She wants to help develop more lifters so we’ll have plenty to follow her footsteps,” added Puentevella.

Shortly after bagging a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Diaz also put up her own gym in Zamboanga City and produced promising lifters such as sisters Rosegie and Rose Jean Ramos

